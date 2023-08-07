CAMDEN ON GAULEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Police in Webster County have issued a silver alert for a Camden on Gauley man with dementia.

According to a press release sent late Sunday night, Larry Rapp, 81, was last seen on Riverside Drive in Camden on Gauley at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, and it is unknown where he may be going.

Rapp is described as a white man, 5’9″ tall weighing approximately 140 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a white shirt, black pants and a black tie when he was last seen, according to the release.

12 News reached out to state police for a photo of Rapp but was told that police did not have one.

State Police said Rapp drives a red 2015 Toyota Four Runner with West Virginia plates DVE309.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Virginia State Police’s Webster Springs detachment at 304-226-3200, your local law enforcement office or 911.