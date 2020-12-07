Silver Alert issued for Boone County man last seen in Braxton County

MADISON, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Boone County man who left his family’s camp in Braxton County, but has not returned home to Madison.

Jimmy Ray Caudill

Jimmy Ray Caudill called his wife around 2:20 a.m. Monday, from the camp in the Burnsville area and was supposed to return to Boone County, but never arrived, state troopers said.

Caudill, 69, has dementia, according to troopers.

He is described as 5’8” tall, weighing approximately 180 lbs, with blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen driving a white, 2015 Nissan Frontier with WV license plate WEFISH2.

Caudill’s white, 2015 Nissan Frontier

Anyone with information on Caudill’s whereabouts is urged to call Sgt. C.R. Sutphin at West Virginia State Police’s Madison Detachment at 304-369-7800 or Cpt. John Adams of the Madison Police Department at 304-369-1211.