WESTON, W.Va. – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman from Lewis County.

According to a release from the Lewis County Commission, the woman, 80-year-old Carolyn Skinner, was last seen at the Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston on June 30 at 4 p.m.

Skinner has blue eyes and blonde hair and is 5’2″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has a history of dementia and is believed to be traveling on foot. She was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and blue jeans, according to the release.

Anyone with information should report it to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department by calling 304-269-8243.

This story will be updated with a photo of Skinner as soon as it is available.