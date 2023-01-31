PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a man who was last seen in Parsons.

The alert said that Clyde Nestor, 88, was last seen at a residence on Bluetick Lane in Parsons. Nestor is a white male, stands around 5’7″ tall and has brown eyes, according to the alert. He is believed to be wearing slacks, a brown jacket and a ball cap.

He is traveling on foot, the release stated.

Anyone with information should contact the Parsons detachment of the West Virginia State Police by calling 304-478-3101.