SILVERT ALERT: WV State Police are looking for a 61-year-old man

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Early Saturday morning, the West Virginia State Police issued a Silver Alert for a 61-year-old man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

The alert was issued for Theodore Spatafore, who was last seen driving a Uhaul, in the Fairmont area, just after Noon on Friday, troopers said.

Spatafore suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, according to State Police, who entered him into the NCIC system.

Anyone with information on Spatafore’s whereabouts is asked to called Corporal Harmon at 304-367-2850.

Aside from listing him as a white male, no further description of Spatafore was given.