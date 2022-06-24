CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police in Bridgeport are searching for a missing 58-year-old Clarksburg man.

John Bryce Westerhausen, photo provided by state police.

The state police say John Bryce Westerhausen was reported missing Thursday night after he was last seen in Clarksburg on Tuesday, June 21 at around 7:30 p.m. He was driving a red, 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, quad cab pickup truck, possibly headed to the Grafton area, according to police.

He is described as 5’7″, weighing about 220 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair, a long, gray-colored beard, a cross tattoo on his left bicep and a barbed wire tattoo on his right bicep.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bridgeport Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Sgt. K. H. Totten III at 304-627-2300.