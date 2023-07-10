MASONTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing man.

Tyler Smith, 42, was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, walking on Bull Run Road, Preston County, headed toward Mastontown, according to a press release from the West Virginia State Police.

Tyler Smith. Credit: West Virginia State Police

Smith is described as a white man who is 6’1″ tall, weighing 350 pounds.

State Police said its troopers, the Masontown Fire Department and the Mountaineer Area Rescue Group are in the area attempting to find him.