UPDATE: 11/1/2023, 6:11 p.m.

STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police has activated a Silver Alert for missing woman Tracy Marrs-Posey who troopers say has bipolar disorder.

According to a press release from the state police, Marrs-Posey was last seen in the Stonewood area of Harrison County on Oct. 5. Marrs-Posey is 48 years old and described as a white woman standing 5’8″ and weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and eyes, the release said.

Tracy Marrs-Posey

Silver Alerts are reserved for missing adults who have cognitive impairment or are a senior citizen, according to West Virginia Code. The release said that Marrs-Posey is on medication for bipolar disorder.

She was last seen wearing a hoodie, blue jeans and brown boots and could be driving a silver 2004 Toyota Camry with the West Virginia license plate 68F883, according to the release.

Anyone with information about her should call 911 or the Harrison County 911 center at (304) 626-4900 or contact the Matheny, who is investigating, at rmatheny@cityofstonewood.com or (304) 623-2919 ex. 1 option 3.

ORIGINAL: 11/1/2023, 1:02 p.m.

