WAYNESBURG, Pa. — The Waynesburg Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 14-year-old Zaria Britton who has been reported as a runaway.

Zaria Britton pictured to the right with her mother.

Zaria has been reported as being in the possession of a dark blue 2005 Jeep Cherokee with Pennsylvania plate LGX-0792.

If spotted, contact the Greene County 911 at 724-852-2911 or by calling your local 911.

She is believed to be traveling in the direction of West Virginia.