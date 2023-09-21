BEVERLY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Eight months after 51-year-old Charles “Eric” Stewart disappeared from his home in Randolph County, West Virginia, no new clues have been found.

Eric Stewart (Credit: NECCO Foster Care)

In a Missing in America feature on Dateline, Stewart’s sister Valerie Morral said she is hoping to get answers on what happened to her little brother. In the Dateline interview with Morral, she said that her brother was adopted from the White Mountain Apache in Arizona when he was two and after having been born with fetal alcohol syndrome, struggled with alcoholism.

“He could only read, like, on maybe a second-grade level,” Morral said in the Dateline interview.

Stewart was staying Morral at their late mother’s house when he disappeared in the middle of the night, leaving his phone and other belongings behind. He was reportedly spotted 11 a.m. near the house the next morning on Jan. 12, but he has not been seen since. A week later, his two sisters reported him missing to the Beverly Police Department.

Morral said there are several rumors about what may have happened to Stewart. One was that people may have taken advantage of Stewart to get the money he had inherited from their mother, who had passed the month before. “He trusted people he shouldn’t have trusted a lot of the times,” said Morral in the interview.

Another rumor is that he went to stay with his birth family in Arizona, but according to Morral, who remains in contact with his family there, he never showed up there.

Morral said she believes that his inheritance was related to his disappearance, but now, they just want to know what happened to him. “He has never went anywhere that we didn’t know he went. There’s no way he would even go a week without calling me,” she said in the Dateline interview.

Anyone with information about Eric Stewart’s whereabouts or disappearance should contact the Beverly Police Department at 304-637-3561.

He has black hair and brown eyes, and his right eye crosses inward. He is 5’3″ tall and 125 pounds and wears glasses. He also has a large scar with screws visible on his right leg.