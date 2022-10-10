WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Westover Police Department announced that it needs help from the public to find a missing man.

Jeremiah Erb (Courtesy: Westover Police Department)

According to a Facebook post, 41-year-old Jeremiah Erb of Westover was reported missing and has not been seen for nearly 10 months—since Dec. 26, 2021. He was last seen in the Morgantown area.

Police said Erb is described as white, 6’1″ tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about Erb’s whereabouts should contact the Westover Police Department by calling 304-296-6576.