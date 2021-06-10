Wetzel County Sheriff’s Department seeking assistance in locating missing boy

Layden Floyd

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. — The Wetzel County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing boy.

According to a press release sent by the Wetzel County Prosecutor’s Office, Layden Floyd is currently missing from Wetzel County.

He is described as being 5’6″-5’7″, weighing 150 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair; he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black shorts, according to the release.

Those with information into Floyd’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Wetzel County Sheriff’s Department at 304-455-8340, or to contaxt the West Virginia State Police at 304-455-0913.