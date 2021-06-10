Wetzel County Sheriff’s Department seeking assistance in locating missing boy

Missing Persons

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Image preview
Layden Floyd

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. — The Wetzel County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing boy.

According to a press release sent by the Wetzel County Prosecutor’s Office, Layden Floyd is currently missing from Wetzel County.

He is described as being 5’6″-5’7″, weighing 150 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair; he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black shorts, according to the release.

Those with information into Floyd’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Wetzel County Sheriff’s Department at 304-455-8340, or to contaxt the West Virginia State Police at 304-455-0913.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories