Woman reported as missing in Fairmont last seen July 6

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been reported missing from the Bunner Ridge area of Fairmont.

According to a post on the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Facebook page, Dakota Grace Bunner, 18, of Fairmont, was last seen at 7 p.m. on July 6.

She was last seen wearing blue jean capris or gray yoga pants with a pink shirt near the area of 2141 Bunner Ridge Rd. in Fairmont, according to the post.

Anyone with information or knowledge of Bunner’s location are asked to call 304-367-0911.