Mobile Agriculture Education Science Lab opens its doors at Belington Elementary

BELINGTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Farm Bureau Mobile Agriculture Education Science Lab opened its doors to parents and students at Belington Elementary School Thursday evening.

The mobile lab has been at the school all week, teaching kids from Pre-k to 5th grade the importance of agriculture and showing them products made in West Virginia.

“Farming is where we get our food, farming is where some of our clothing comes from. We have farming products in our vehicles, farming is all around us and we’re trying to bring back the education of them knowing that we cannot go without a farmer, said W.V.F.B. Agriculture Education Program Coordinator, Michelle Bailey.

The mobile lab travels the entire state throughout the school year and is already booked for the next two years but, any educators wanting to bring the lab to their school can click here.