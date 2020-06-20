Mobile food bank makes appearance at Morgantown Mall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monongalia County held a Mobile Food Bank at the Morgantown Mall, with Mountaineer Food Bank and Pantry Plus More.

The third Saturday of every month this mobile food bank moves throughout the county to help feed the community. County Commissioner Tom Bloom said over the past two months there have been an increase of new faces.

“It’s sad because these people are almost embarrassed to come by because well they can’t provide anymore because COVID-19 has taken their job, business, whatever it is away from them,” said Bloom. “I want the public to realize, there is still a growing problem.”

In addition to this monthly ritual in the county, they have also started a new program. This program allows the county to give 1,000 boxes to the kids, and students across the county. Hundreds of volunteers put them together each Friday, and hand them out every Saturday. They began this new program to help the steadily increasing numbers of the hunger problem in their community. ​

“We almost have 90 volunteers every week to put this all together, and we couldn’t do it without them,” Bloom said. “There is a need here, and we’re going to be out there as long as we can, and we thank everyone for supporting these program.”​

Saturdays volunteers were all West Virginia University students and alumni.