Modern Homestead opens for spring and adjusts to follow social distancing guidelines

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. – It’s officially the beginning of greenhouse season. Many people are looking for a hobby to take up some of their free time during the stay at home order and gardening could be a relaxing choice.

Modern Homestead began selling flowers, trees, shrubs, and vegetables 40 years ago, to the people of Kingwood, W.Va. The store’s new location opened it’s doors for spring Sunday, in Reedsville.

Despite COVID-19 the shop found a way for the community to continue to buy plants. Owners completely reorganized their website, now people can browse their wide selection from the comfort of their own home.

Once you pre-order the vegetation you want to purchase, Modern Homestead will bring your order right to your car. Right now they are only offering curbside pick-up but this doesn’t just include plants, the store’s full list of cafe items are also available for takeout.

“It means a lot to us, and it also means a lot to our costumers, that we get to share a little bit of hope, beautiful blooming flowers, trees and shrubs,” said Co-Owner Trellis Smith. “They make everyone happy, and since we all have to stay close to home its a good time to work on landscaping projects around your house and do spring clean up.”

Everything available for purchase is listed on Modern Homestead’s website. They’re open daily, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.