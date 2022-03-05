MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Due to the global pandemic, Mohigan Idol was held online last year. But this year, they’re back in person at the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown.

The event showcases the talent of the students in Monongalia County Schools while also raising funds to help support West Virginia University Medicine Children’s. Since its inception in 2011, Mohigan Idol has donated over $140,000 for the sick and injured children treated at WVU Medicine Children’s.

“So, we only had two weeks this year, which is a lot shorter than normal. But somehow through our amazing people in the community we’ve raised the most we ever have. So, we are actually about $34,000 before we have admission by donation. So, we’re doing amazing,” said Michal Murphy, senior at Morgantown High School.

Morgantown High School student council members said that being able to host a fun event and being able to give back to the community means a lot to them.

“It’s nice knowing that everyone in our community has supported it, not only Mrs. Gibson, its not just student council, its everyone in Morgantown that has seemed to come out and donate money to help us,” said Emily Goldcamp, a senior at Morgantown High School. “It’s nice knowing that we are doing something that is giving back to the community and we’re all working together, and I just think its awesome.”

Student council members also stated that they have students from every single school in the county participating in the contest. They also said that having those students from every school in the county makes lasting connections between the students performing and in attendance.