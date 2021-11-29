Mohigans bring young experience, new look in pursuit for another big season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown had a successful season last winter with a sectional and regional title as well as a trip to Charleston where they finished in the state semifinal.

The main question for this team going forward is- How do they replace a player like current DePaul forward Kaitlyn Ammons?

Mohigans head coach Jason White said his seniors from last year are individually irreplaceable.

“You know, we lost four really good seniors. Kaitlyn Wmmons, Cat Wassick, Berrit Johnson and Reece Moore. They provided such leadership to our team. Hard to really replace what they meant to our program but we’re going to try to do that this year with our depth. So we’re not going to try and replace any one kid with one kid. We’re going to replace them with multiple kids. So the strength in this year’s team is in its depth and the quality of athletes we’re going to put on the floor. We’re going to be a very athletic lineup,” White said.

That depth is no joke.

White’s crew has several young players with varsity minutes. Sophomore Sofia Wassick being one of them.

Wassick made a name for herself as a freshman last season and will be a big part of the Mohigans’ roster again.

“I mean obviously a lot of other players are going to have to step up a lot this year but it’s a good experience for us younger girls, sophomores and juniors, because we need to be more role players instead of having a smaller role than we did last year,” Wassick said.

White has a whole cast of players posting major varsity minutes last season. Players like Revaya Sweeney, Mia Henkins, Lindsay Bechtel and Kate Hawkins- to name a few- are expected to show up big this season.

Of course, the team is led by its lone senior and returning starter, Kerrington Peasak.

“It’s been really important to me leading the group and just keeping our momentum from last year going because we didn’t finish the way we wanted to and I would really like to honor those seniors from last year and also just honor all of us because we’ve been playing together for so long now to really finish this season strong and hopefully win a state championship,” Peasak said.

White agrees that Peasak is an important piece to the puzzle.

“Kerrington means the world to us because she’s one of the most cerebral players we’ve had in the program. Shes a highly intelligent kid on and off the court, she has this high basketball IQ as we’ve had so she really knows the game,” White said.

You’ll see many returning players, a couple of newer names as well as a few transfers on this Mohigan squad. White said this team’s style of play is going to be new too.

“I think we’re going to change a lot to fit our personnel. We’ve been very much a back to the basket team with Kaitlyn in the last couple of years and made people guard Kaitlyn and when they committed more than one to Kaitlyn we would pitch out and we would surround her with some kids who could shoot it,” White said. “This year we’re going to be long and athletic and I think our style change will be spread people out and try to attack the rim,” White said.

One thing about the Mohigans that constantly stays the same is the we, not me, mentality.

Morgantown officially starts its season on December 3 against Musselman.