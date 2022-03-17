CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Morgantown had no issues in its state tournament debut as it dominated Musselman 71-33 in the AAAA quarterfinal.

Morgantown made a statement right away with a 16-0 run to start.

The Mohigans scored in a variety of ways early and often and led the Applemen 26-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Morgantown didn’t let up in the second quarter. It outscored Musselman 21-10 and led by 31 at the halftime break.

The splash brothers Alec Poland and Brooks Gage had a big first half with 12 and 15 points respectively and led the Mohigans in scoring with 14 and 21 total points.

Two other Mohigans finished in double-figures, Sharron Young scored 11 points along with Cam Danser’s 11.

Morgantown never lost the lead and never let the Applemen within single-digits. The Mohigans largest lead came in the third quarter at 42 points when they outscored Musselman 19-8.

The Mohigans hit 11 triples in this game, five of those came from Gage.

Morgantown moves on to see the winner of South Charleston and George Washington on Friday at 5:30. That game tips off at 9 p.m.