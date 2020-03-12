Mon Health and PatientMatters have teamed up to help West Virginians find attainable healthcare

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health is taking action to help ease the financial burden people face. In doing so, they have expanded work with PatientMatters to help as financial advocates for their entire patient population.

These advocates will be available at all Mon Health facility locations in West Vriginia. They will primarily helping people find insurance, if they don’t have any, or on the flip side helping those already with insurance coverage, reduce the costs if possible.

They will be available for financial guidance to any patient who seeks one. Chief Revenue Cycle Officer at Mon Health, Candice Powers explained that they were excited to get these advocates working with their patients, because no one should go bankrupt over a medical emergency.

“We really want to treat patients, like they are members of our own family,” said Powers. “We look at each patient individually, and our mission is to provide the most excellent healthcare, in the most compassionate way, and everyone who works here takes that mission, and that vision very seriously.”

Financial advocates with PatientMatters will also help patients with applying to services like medicare, social security disability income, pharmaceutical assistance and more.

They explained that people often can be blinded to the fact they qualify for one or more of these assisted incomes, and may need help with the application process the first time.

PatientMatters advocates have already been able to help more than 50 people in Weston, West Virginia. They are encouraging anyone who may have insurance (or none at all), to consider getting help.

“People may think because they have insurance they are fine, but the reality is even if they have insurance, they may not have adequate insurance. We will be able to help people see that now,” said Powers.

For more information, visit their website, or those interested can call their local Mon Health facility.