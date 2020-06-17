Mon Health Equipment and Supplies merges with Fairmont Home Medical

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Mon Health Equipment and Supplies in Morgantown and Fairmont Home Medical are consolidating to provide higher quality of care and more efficient services to patients in North Central West Virginia.

“This will help us be more committed to the needs of our patients, and adapt more quickly to the changing needs of our patients,” said Executive Director of Mon Health Equipment and Supplies Jeanette Lancaster. “It’s also going to simplify our internal structure, lower our costs, and our Morgantown office will essential become our customer service call center with all departments working in unison together.”​

After operations stop at the current Fairmont Home Medical office on July 2, Mon Health Equipment and Supplies in Morgantown will have a presence in both the Mon Health Fairmont Primary Care Facility and in the new small format hospital, Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital planned for opening in 2021.

“It will essentially create two zones of service & delivery, one Mon Health Equipment and Supplies Morgantown will serve the north, and Mon Health Equipment and Supplies Stonewall formerly Stonewall Home Oxygen will serve our southern zone,” said Lancaster. “So, the efficiency will increase overall which will be awesome for us, and our patients.”

Mon Health Equipment and Supplies Morgantown is located at 600 Business Park Drive Morgantown, WV 26508. For further information, call (304) 285-2700.