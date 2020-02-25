Mon Health holds open job interviews to those affected of FRMC closing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Mon Health is making an attempt to help people who may be affected by the closing of Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

Representatives from all four Mon Health systems were taking applications on Monday at a job fair in Fairmont.

Theses systems included Stonewall Jackson Memorial, Preston Memorial Hospital, Grafton City Hospital and The Village.

Organizers said there are many openings available from registered nurses to housekeeping.

“We’ve had over seventy people come so far this morning,” said executive director of Village at Hertiage Point Wilma Sternthal. “When I came in about twenty to seven, there were people in the parking lot waiting to get in. We certainly understand community. Mon Health is a wonderful community hospital. We’re all about community and extending to Fairmont would be a wonderful addition to Mon Health.”

Visit here for a full list of job fairs around the area.