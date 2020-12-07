Mon Health Pharmacy celebrates its first anniversary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A year ago this month, Mon Health launched hospital-based pharmacy services to improve ease of access to prescription medicines for its patients and its staff.

Mark Gilliam, the hospital’s chief administrative officer, said the pharmacy was created for two reasons. The first was to improve patients’ adherence to taking their medication, and the second was to decrease the chances of complications from medication. These two factors were important and intrinsically linked. If a hospital can get a patient to start their first dose and take their prescriptions, their risk and likelihood of complication or readmission reduce tremendously, Gilliam said.

Gilliam

One of the ways to do that is by having the pharmacy and setting it up. We were excited about what we call ‘Meds-to-Beds,’ and that’s the ability for our patients, before they even leave the hospital, to be able to pick up their first dose of medication, so when they walk out the door, they’re set. They’re ready to go; they don’t have to worry about stopping by a pharmacy and waiting or circling back around. We found that it’s been a great satisfier for our patients and adherence to medication. Mark Gilliam – Chief Administrative Officer

From an employee health point of view, the pharmacy creation has been more cost-effective for employees. In fact, the pharmacy has been so successful; it exceeded the number of doses and prescriptions that the hospital estimated it would need, Gilliam said.

Another aspect of the first year that was unforeseen was the COVID-19 pandemic, but Gilliam said the pharmacy adapted to the pandemic to keep patients safer.

“For the patients, they’re already here in our environment by providing this to them, before they walk out the door, it eliminates the need to stop and be exposed to another social setting,” Gilliam said. “So they immediately can go home, take care of themselves, and minimize their risk of exposure.”

Also, Gilliam said the pharmacy started to offering curbside, contact-free pick up for everyone. Customers need to pull up in their vehicle, and someone from the pharmacy runs their prescriptions out to the car.

“I think both of those have been ways that have assisted in the COVID era to minimize risk and provide a safe and dedicated service,” Gilliam said.

All of this would not be possible if not for the “outstanding team” Mon Health had when creating the pharmacy and that it has to maintain it. Gilliam thanked Steve Monti, a pharmacist at Mon Health Pharmacy, who he said was “a tremendous asset to the organization by joining and helping us get this pharmacy built and off the ground and operating.”

Ribbon cutting ceremony for the pharmacy

He also said none of this would be possible without the whole team at the pharmacy who walk around with smiles on their faces, showing “extreme pride” for the services they provide. Finally, he thanked the hospital’s Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Simon, and President, David Goldberg, for their leadership.

Now that the first year is over, Gilliam said, the plan is to look to the future and think about how best to serve its patients and employees.

“We continue as an organization always looking for ways to bring personalized care to our patients and make them feel — everyone feel extremely important, so we feel like this was one of the many things we’ve done and we will continue to do as we deliver care here,” Gilliam said. “And so we’re excited and appreciate the support.”