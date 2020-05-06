Mon Health reopens and returns to being full-service health system

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health System has returned to being a full-service healthcare network now that Gov. Jim Justice is allowing hospitals around the state to reopen for elective procedures.

Dr. Christopher Edwards, the Emergency Department (ED) Director for the Mon Health Medical Center explained that the process is going “very well” and that officials are continuing to abide by the same standards they have been using during the COVID-19 outbreak. He said they are using these guidelines for anyone who enters the hospital.

Dr. Christopher Edwards

Their temperatures are being taken, they’re asked about any symptoms, cough/cold symptoms, fever, headaches, things of that nature. If they have a fever we’re not allowing access into the hospital, this is also for all employees and this occurring every day for every shift. All the employees, within the hospital, are wearing masks for the protection of everybody. In accordance with the governor’s mandate, no visitors are allowed within the hospital at this point in time, again for the protection of everybody, to reduce the spread in a medical setting. I know in terms of us bringing back starting to do surgeries again, we are testing our patients prior to procedures. Dr. Christopher Edwards, Mon Health ED Director

Edwards said this is the case at all hospitals in the health system, meaning: Mon Health Medical Center, Preston Memorial Hospital, Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and Grafton City Hospital.

As the hospital slowly returns to normal, officials will be using a recently launched ‘Real-Time Emergency Department Wait Times’ program, which will also be incorporated at all hospitals. Edwards explained that patients can go on the website and see how long the average wait time will be if they were to show up to the hospital in a certain hour.

“It shows you the average time it will take from when you come in until you see a providers at any of our ERs within this health system,” Edwards said. “This way people can come in, be seen for their immediate or urgent health needs and be able to get back to their lives as soon as possible. Obviously, this is an average time, it’s updated once every hour and this can change due to ambulances coming in, the different emergencies, chest pain, stroke victims coming in and we obviously see people based on those triage symptoms.”

This new system, Edwards detailed, will be great for the community. He added that many people have been unable to receive care in the previous weeks because of hospitals limiting their focus to mainly COVID-19 treatment.

As a result, Edwards explained, there was a fairly significant decline in patients utilizing emergency room and hospital services. Edwards noted that this wasn’t only documented in the Mon Health System, but statewide and around the nation as well. This was unfortunate because maladies like heart attacks and stroke did not take time off for the pandemic, so many patients didn’t receive the necessary care, Edwards said.

“Unfortunately, in this past week, working in the ED, I had three different patients who had prior history of heart attacks who waited almost two weeks to come in and be seen for chest pain,” Edwards said. “They all needed to be taken care of much much sooner so that’s what the community needs to understand, even though we take all the correct precautions for the pandemic, other illnesses aren’t taking time off. The utmost importance is to come in and be seen if you’re having symptoms of things like stroke and heart attack.”

May is American Stroke Month, so Edwards would like to enlighten the public on the subject. He said the most important factor the community has to keep in mind is that time is of the essence when dealing with strokes. There is only a 4.5-hour window from when symptoms start to treat a stroke and that it can be very difficult to treat a patient outside that time frame, Edwards said.

Mon Health, Edwards explained, has full capabilities to treat stroke, the hospital has both in-patient and telehealth services and are able to provide all the medicines that treat strokes.