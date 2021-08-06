Mon Health volunteers help cleanup Veterans Square in Fairmont

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Volunteers grabbed their paintbrushes to take part in Main Street Fairmont’s 6th beautify the friendly city initiative day. Ten workers from Mon Health cut weeds and put a fresh coat of paint on Veteran’s Square in downtown Fairmont.

Veterans Square in Fairmont

The cleanup’s main goal was to prepare the square for a purple heart ceremony on Sep. 18. But for Mon Health workers, the day was about leaving their footprint on the community.

“I think it’s good for the people to know that we’re not only here as health care providers but were here for the best interest of the community,” said Keith Dabbs, Mon Health System director for supply chain management. “So sometimes it’s best to get away from the desk and the hospital and come out and break a sweat and use a little elbow grease and make the place more beautiful.”

Executive Director Main Street Fairmont Tim Liebrecht said, his organization wants to put in the work and create value for the community in the downtown area.

“We love our downtown. We love our city. We love Fairmont. We love the Marion County community. And it’s so important to take care of that,” Liebrecht said. “We want to put our money where our mouth is. We say that we’re an economic development organization but if we don’t put our money where our mouth is and actually do the work then we’re just all talk, and we don’t want to do that. So, we want to come out here and actually show the community that we’re giving back.”

Mon Health volunteer

Mon Health has a new center opening in December in Marion County. Their volunteers said this is the first step in getting involved with the new area Mon Health now serves.

“We all have to work together, and we take care of the community, and we get to take care of each other and that’s where you build health and strong relationships,” Michael Mcgovern, Mon Health community coordinator said. “We have a lot of health screenings. We’re always reaching out to the community to provide preventative screenings, reach out to people that are, underserved and it’s all about reaching out to the community and giving them the quality healthcare, they deserve.”

“I think tomorrow when they drive past, or they walk past, and see how beautiful the place is with the new paint and some clean up I think then they’ll appreciate it, and they’ll remember us that were a part of the community,” Dabbs said.

If organizations want to volunteer and have their own cleanup day, they can visit here.