Mon Health Wig Bank uplifts cancer patients

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Mon Health has begun providing a service that uplifts cancer patients through their Wig Bank.

In March, a Wig Bank opened in the Infusion Center of the Mon General Cancer Center. The nearly 100 wigs that fill the room are not exclusive to Mon Health patients.

“Anybody who is going through cancer treatment anywhere. It doesn’t matter if they are getting treatment here, or another facility. If someone is going through treatment and they have a need, they can certainly come here and we have a multitude of wigs. We have hats, we have scarves. We’ve got all sorts of head coverings. Because not everyone wants to wear a wig when they have hair loss,” said Tricia Julian, Oncology Nurse Navigator for Mon General Cancer Center.

The wig bank is used almost daily.

“One of the added benefits of this wig bank for me has been watching the nurses in the Infusion Center, be able to bring patients back here and fit them with wigs and see how truly happy they are when they go out of here. It has been very heartwarming for me to watch that,” said Julian.

All wigs are free for the patients.

“Cancer is a very, very expensive thing to go through, and we didn’t want patients to have to incur any expense for these types of things,” said Julian.

The Wig Bank was made possible through grants from the Oakland Foundation and the American Cancer Society, which donated the wigs to get it started up. Many other donations also contribute to its success.

“When they come in here, they leave feeling a little more normal, a little more human. Our hair defines very much who we are, especially as women,” said Julian.

For more information about the Wig Bank, Tricia Julian can be reached at (304) 285-2622