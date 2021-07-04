Mon Power gives safety tips for 4th of July weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va., – For the Fourth of July Mon Power gave safety tips for this holiday weekend for residents in the mountain state. 

They wanted to remind residents to be cautious of potential electrical hazards from outdoor activities like parades, barbecues, and swimming. 

Mon Power spokesperson Lauren Siburkis stated one way to avoid electrical hazards is to never release foil balloons outdoors. 

“When released outdoors foil balloons can cause power outages because the metallic coding on them conducts electricity when they float into our power lines and our equipment,” explained Siburkis. 

Siburkis also explained that when handling fireworks always make sure that your setting them off in areas that are far away from any types of power lines or equipment. Also try to keep electrical cords away from pools or spas. 

When possible use battery operated devices when outdoor activities are near water. 

Mon Power stated their not discouraging people to celebrate with fireworks and foil balloons but just encouraging people to use them safely so it doesn’t disrupt their electricity and keeps everyone safe. 

