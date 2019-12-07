Mon Power gives safety tips for holiday decorating

Fairmont, W.Va- Christmas season is in full swing and people are starting to get into the holiday spirit but there are some tips you need to know before decking the halls.

Mon Power spokesman Jeffery Straight said safety is a part of their culture year round and they like to extend that message to their customers whenever they can.

“If you have a pad mount transformer in front of your house make sure you don’t decorate anywhere within 3 ft of the transformer, its important to keep anything away from the transformer so our service workers can get to the transformer for access or for maintenance, said Jeffery Straight.

Officials said to keep decorations away from transformers, service drops, and meters.

You can find more holiday safety tips by clicking here.