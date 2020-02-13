Mon Power shares tips to avoid power outages due to holiday balloons

Valentine’s Day baloons are left for the driver of a vehicle at the Laurel Mall in Hazleton, Pa, on Valentine’s Day Tuesday Feb. 14, 2012. (AP Photo/Hazelton Standard-Speaker, Ellen F. O’Connell)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Mon Power tweeted about the danger of releasing foil balloons into the sky, and how it can cause power outages. Foil balloons were to blame for almost 220 power outages across FirstEnergy’s six-state service area in 2018 and 2019.

DYK: Foil balloons were to blame for nearly 220 power outages across FirstEnergy's service area in 2018 and 2019. If balloons will be part of your #ValentinesDay celebration, keep these tips in mind ➡️ https://t.co/ySRLyhZosR pic.twitter.com/dsPC2n7Mrd — Mon Power (@MonPowerWV) February 12, 2020

With February and June being the two peak months for purchases of these festive balloons, Mon Power wanted to remind people of the potential dangers and share safety tips for the proper disposal of these balloons.

They have realized many people just do not know the dangers associated with releasing foil balloons outdoors, and by educating the public they feel as if they can help keep local communities safer, while reducing the risk of any electric service disruptions.

According to their website, FirstEnergy provided the following safety tips to avoid releasing metallic balloons outside: