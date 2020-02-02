Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity runs recycled paint drive

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity ReStore ran a recycled latex paint drive on Saturday where they took in over a hundred gallons of donated paint.

Members of the community donated old paint that had been sitting around collecting dust because you’re not supposed to throw them away due to their toxic nature. This is according to Patrick Bowe, one of the recycled paint mixers, who estimated that a home improvement store-bought paint costs three times more than the discounted paint at the ReStore.

“I think that it helps,” Bowe said. “Everyone wants to have a home that looks nice and feels like a fresh coat of paint can help with that. It’s a little thing but it’s a little thing that you can take care of at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.”

Bowe said they received some high quality paint that helps speed the recycling process along. He said the first thing they do is shake the paint to make sure it has not solidified. If it’s decent they pour it in a strainer and then put it in a mixing machine.

Bowe pouring donated paint through a strainer

The amount of time it takes to mix paint varies based on the quality he said.

“Today we’ve been getting some good, high-quality paint, so that’s going to help speed things along,” Bowe said. “But obviously it takes more time if you have to get a gallon out of 10 buckets of paint versus three buckets of paint. Anywhere between one gallon an hour to four gallons an hour if we’ve really got some good paints here.”

The profit from the recycled paints, like everything else from the ReStore goes to helping build affordable homes in Monongalia, Preston, and Marion counties. If you would like to donate paint you can contact the ReStore (304) 292-0914.