Monongahela River gets recognition through promotional videos

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – InterAction Media partnered with the Northern West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center at West Virginia University to showcase the surrounding areas along the Monongahela River through promotional videos.

The Monongahela River is 130 miles long and runs from North Central West Virginia to southwestern Pennsylvania.

The promotional videos will bring attention to the many activities it has to offer through recreation, restaurants and outdoor community events.

The companies and institutions worked together, spending months and many hours on editing footage, including the use of a drone to film aerial views.

“The Mon River is so under-appreciated and underutilized. During production, I felt inspired to get out and do more on the river. Talking with people, setting up video shoots and getting out there to see what people are doing made me realize how much the river and surrounding area truly has to offer and how easy it is to access. I hope watching this video has the same effect on viewers.” Liza Heiskell, IAM Video Producer

You can watch the first promotional video on the InterAction Media website.