Monongalia Co. Health Department continues to power through COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Nurses mixing Moderna doses on Thursday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Vaccinating enough of the public against COVID-19 to reach herd immunity is not an easy task but the Monongalia Co. Health Department (MCHD) is up to the challenge.

On Thursday, MCHD continued its vaccine rollout at the National Guard Morgantown Readiness Center. It administered roughly 630 doses of the Moderna vaccine to patients 65 and older.

Jamie Moore, MCHD’s threat preparedness program manager, said doses continue to come in at a “fairly steady rate,” and the hope is to eventually increase supply.

“Since the beginning of this, we have always had to build our schedule around the supply that we get and we continue to work with that supply as it comes to us and builds appropriate and timely clinics to get it out as quickly as possible,” Moore said. “And since that is something we will have to continue working with in the future, we have high hopes that there will be more vaccine. It’s been steady at this point in the numbers that we are getting. We are able to plan clinics and pull them off on a weekly basis.”

Part of the importance of increasing vaccine supply, Moore said, is because demand is still “very high”. And moving forward, the county hopes to exponentially ramp up its COVID-19 vaccine rollout as part of a new collaboration with WVU Hospitals, Mon Health Clay-Battelle Health Center.

Dr. Lee Smith, executive director MCHD, during announcement of superhub collaboration

The four recently announced that they were teaming up to create a “superhub” at an old Sears store where the aim is to vaccinate 8,000 people per day eventually. Although there are questions about supply, Moore said MCHD is going to move forward as planned. That means starting next week; its vaccine clinics will only be at the superhub.

“All future appointments will be scheduled for clinics there, and you will also be receiving phone calls and email announcements for your appointments,” he said.

It’s crucial that people pick up their phones and regularly check their emails because it is important not to miss vaccination appointments, Moore said.

All inoculations are by appointment only. This also applies to those waiting to receive their second dose. Moore acknowledged that some are concerned about if there will be enough supply for their second dose, but he said people still cannot show up without an appointment.

“The CDC has announced that there’s a range for when you can get your second shot — four days before the time or up to 42 days after,” he said. “And we will be working hard to get everybody their second dose as close to that date as possible. But it’s very important to realize that we’re going to be calling you for your appointment. Don’t just show up to someplace and expect it to be there because we have to match the flow of the vaccine to the appointment. We’re relying on outside sources for the vaccines, so we have to be able to manage that.”

MCHD promotes new vaccine registration website

If you are interested in registering for a vaccine appointment, Moore said to visit the new statewide vaccine registration page.

“We’ve now combined into one system to vaccinate,” he said. “You can get onto those lists at vaccinate.wvu.gov. It’s important that you do that because that will be our central point for building our appointments from now on.”