Monongalia Co. man arrested for involvement in White Hall motorcycle club stabbing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man has been arrested for his involvement in the August stabbing at BFS in Fairmont.

Daniel Ryan

Daniel Ryan, 24 of Star City, and three other men were arrested after engaging in a pre-planned confrontation with several other individuals in the parking lot of BFS foods in White Hall on August 3, according to a criminal complaint.

According to court documents, during the confrontation, Kenneth Murphy of Hilton, New York, was struck with a baseball bat and cut and stabbed with a knife. Murphy was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital where he was placed in a medically-induced coma, with questionable prognosis of recovery. He has since been released from the hospital.

Officers said that another victim, Anthony Chafel, was struck by a silver/ grey Jeep which was driven by Biggie. The vehicle knocked Chafel to the ground, causing injury to his arms and legs which were treated at the scene.

This information is based upon police investigation which is supported by physical evidence, surveillance video, witness statements and personal observations.

Ryan has been charged with attempted murder and conspire to commit a felony, according to a criminal complaint. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $175,000.