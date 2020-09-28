Monongalia Co. Superintendent speaks about North Elementary COVID cases

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One staff member and one student from North Elementary School have contracted COVID-19 in unrelated cases.

The Superintendent of Monongalia Co. Schools, Dr. Eddie Campbell, said the cases were reported on Sept. 14 and Sept. 21.

Once we had identified that we had two positive cases we notified the Monongalia Co. Health Department and then they walked us through the contact tracing process. And then we were able to identify several other staff members and students who would be classified as close contacts and then we required those individuals to go into a 14-day quarantine or to come back with negative results before they can return to work or return school. Dr. Eddie Campbell – Superintendent, Monongalia Co. Schools

Campbell said the school was deep cleaned by two professionally trained crews, using professional equipment to eradicate all traces of the virus from school grounds.

There have been no complaints from parents at the school to the county’s board of education, Campbell said, however, there are always concerns in situations like this. As a result, the BOE has been transparent and made someone available to address these concerns.

“Obviously when you’ve got something that close in your building you’re going to get questions and they’re going to be concerns from the folks who are in those buildings and so we’ve been able to address those and try to alleviate some of those fears,” Campbell said. “We have had our head of school health — when we have situations like this she goes out directly to the buildings and speaks directly to the staff to be able to answer any questions that they might have. We certainly understand that there are going to be concerns and there are going to be questions and we try to answer those.”