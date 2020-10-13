Monongalia County bars reopen after COVID-19 closure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bars in Monongalia Co. are open again after Gov. Jim Justice said he would allow them to reopen starting Oct. 13.

The governor said bars would open, but COVID-19 safety guidelines must be followed to the letter. Meaning scenes of hundreds of people crowded outside and inside bars without social distancing and mask-wearing, like those that caused a shutdown in September, will not be tolerated. To enforce that, he said, more Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Agents and State Troopers will be stopping by bars to make sure they are following restrictions.

“Bars that don’t enforce these guidelines — where we see a bunch of people packed in with no mask-wearing, including in lines outside of your bar, you will be shut down again,” Justice said.

He continued.

“Please — I don’t like anything that becomes threatening, but you’ve got to listen to us. You’ve got to do everything in your power that we don’t slip back into where we were before, so please all the bar owners and everything, try as hard as you possibly can. We’ll work with you; if you’ll give it everything you’ve got, we’ll give it everything we’ve got, we’ll succeed.”