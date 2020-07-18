Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center receives $80k grant from the state

Morgantown, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center has received $80,890 from the state through the Child Advocacy Center grant program.

The nonprofit was one of 22 organizations around the state to receive some of the $2,118,677 in funding. Dr. Laura Capage, the executive director of the Monongalia Co. Child Advocacy Center, said she was happy to receive the funding because it helps a lot.

“It’s a very important grant for us to receive,” Capage said. “It’s wonderful that the legislature and the governor always are very supportive of ensuring that there is money to support children in our state. This is a grant that we apply for each year and so again this year — we’ve been awarded this grant several years, but again this year we were awarded the grant. And it allows us to do the good work that we do without any child or family having to pay out of pocket for our services.”

Capage said the Center received a similar endowment in 2019, which was also vital to the work that they do. She said many of the things the Center does are grant-funded. Some of those things, she said, include forensic interviews, so children have an opportunity to tell their story and for the Center assess their needs in order to make sure that they are safe.

She said the funding also allows them to advocate for the best interest of children in the community, whether that is through the school or judicial systems.

“We know that for children for children to be resilient they need not just the support of professionals but also caregivers,” Capage said. “Our family advocates do that and kind of a third resiliency service that we provide is therapy, traditional therapy, which we know helps children heal. And we know without this grant we would not be able to do all these things for children in our community.”

In a press release, Gov. Justice had this to say about the grant program.

“I’ve said so many times that our children are the greatest treasure we have in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “We need to do everything we can to stand up for them. Through this program, we’re providing real hope to our kids who truly need it most.”

He continued.

“Severe cases of abuse and neglect are among the most horrific things you could ever imagine happening to a child. I have so much pride in this program because it helps us bring whoever would do these kinds of things to kids to justice.”