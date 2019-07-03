Monongalia County Commission discusses pedestrian safety

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Pedestrian safety has become a high priority in Monongalia County following a fatal accident that occurred about a year ago.

Monongalia County Commission discussed recent projects in the works by the Pedestrian Safety Initiative. Members came up with a rapid response plan which will take care of three problem areas.

This will focus on the crosswalks near Falling Run road, Campus Drive, and near Pizza Al’s in the Suncrest Area.

“We’re going to have certain signs, lights, and the City of Morgantown, WVU, the county, and WVU student body are all putting in funds to help this and this is going to be an ongoing process,” said Tom Bloom, Monongalia County Commissioner.

The rapid response plan projects are to be complete before WVU students return for the fall semester.