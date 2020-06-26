Monongalia County Health Department hires 2nd dentist

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Health Department Dentistry has hired a new dentist, which means the department now has two dentists to serve the community.

Dr. Youseph Kassar, a Morgantown native and graduate of West Virginia University School of Dentistry will be joining the team and will work both at MCHD and with the Smile Express mobile unit.

The mobile unit launched in 2018 and takes dentistry on the road, mostly to schools in six counties: Monongalia, Wetzel, Marion, Harrison, Lewis and Braxton, according to a MCHD press release.

“They have the Smile Express Bus that kind of goes around to surrounding schools and surrounding counties and gives healthcare and oral healthcare to children and that’s also going to be a very exciting thing to do and just give a positive outcome,” Kassar said.

Smile Express mobile unit

Kassar said he is happy to join the team.

Dr. Youseph Kassar

They’ve been very welcoming, the staff at the health department, Everyone’s just very nice and welcoming it’s very nice to be across the street from where I was born, being in Morgantown is nice to still kind of still working and give back to the community here, so general feelings of happiness and excitement to move forward. Dr. Youseph Kassar – Dentist, MCHD

Before joining MCHD, Kassar spent a six-week rural rotation in New Martinsville in a private clinic getting a feel for other aspects of the state, the release stated. Kassar joins Dr. Dan Carrier, MCHD program manager, who, according to the release, has expanded the practice since coming on board 10 years ago.

The release also stated that MCHD has brought onboard a third dental assistant, Taylor Decker, who has been hired to work with Dr. Kassar. She is a recent graduate of Clay-Battelle High School and completed the Dental Assistant program at Monongalia County Technical Education Center (MTECH).