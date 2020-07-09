Monongalia County Health Department hires new social worker for QRT

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) has hired a new social worker to work with its Quick Response Team (QRT).

The QRT was created in 2019 as a means of responding to overdose survivors within 72 hours of the incident and helping them to find appropriate treatment options. Mark Liptrap, the new social worker, will assess client’s needs and then make referrals to additional services in the community, all for free. He said he will also be able to personally provide short term therapy services to these clients before referring them.

Mark Liptrap

I am very excited about this role. I began having an interest in mental health issues associated with substance use and that happened when I began my masters of social work program in 2004. And ever since then I’ve really been interested in seeing the comorbidities between mental health issues and addiction issues and I think this is a great opportunity to expand the programming that we need in Mon County to address the opioid epidemic and also, at the same time, addressing mental health issues. Mark Liptrap – Social Worker, MCHD

Liptrap said, unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the services he currently provides are through Zoom and teletherapy platforms, which take away the face to face benefits. However, based on the risk of in-person meetings, he said, the telehealth method will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

He noted that some clients are experiencing additional isolation issues due to the need to have sessions and some type of support group that is in-person.

According to a MCHD press release, Liptrap earned a sociology degree from Salisbury University in Maryland but ended up in the restaurant business in Ocean City for the summer season. That led to working at Snowshoe Mountain Resort during the winter and, eventually, managing the Clarksburg restaurant. Right around the time he wanted to leave the restaurant business, he dealt with a social worker when his father was in a hospital.

“My fire was fueled to get into social services,” Liptrap said in the release.

Liptrap earned a master’s degree in social work and a Master of Science degree in rehabilitation counseling at West Virginia University, finishing up his postgraduate degrees in 2010.

Liptrap won’t be alone because the QRT members include law enforcement, EMS, MECCA 911, faith-based organizations, Monongalia County Health Department employees and others, according to the release.