Monongalia County prepares for Primary Election Day on Tuesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 9 in West Virginia, meaning thousands will be heading to the polls to cast ballots.

That includes Monongalia County where, according to the county clerk office’s website, there are dozens of polling sites around the county. These sites include churches, schools and bingo halls. There are Congressional, state senate and delegate races on the ballot this election cycle, and 2020 is a presidential election year.

The coronavirus is giving many registered voters pause about going to the polls. West Virginia made absentee ballots eligible to all registered voters to mitigate that sense of risk. The coronavirus has even made it harder to find poll workers, especially veteran poll workers, according to the secretary of state’s office.

It is too late to register for an absentee ballot for the primaries, but it is not too late for the general elections in November.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, county clerks begin mailing ballots on the 46th day before the election. For absentee ballot applications received after the 46th day, ballots are mailed out within 24-hours of receiving the application.