Monongalia County Relay for Life kicked off at Westwood Middle School

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County hosted its Relay for Life at the Westwood Middle School track and field Saturday to help those battling cancer.

The theme of the night was “Rocking it with the decades” where a song from each decade plays during each lap walked. Attendees dressed up in attire from different decades as well. Relay events don’t just raise awareness about cancer, but it also helps raise funds that go towards research, lodging, and transportation.

“The fundraising goal this year is $35,000 we’re currently at about $17,000. So, we’re still working our way through there. We do keep the fundraising season until the end of August,” said Tori Harper, North Central West Virginia Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society.

Attendees were able to participate in a variety of games such as hula hooping, frozen T-shirt contest, and much more. The mission for Relay is to offer a time to come together to support caregivers while celebrating and saving lives.