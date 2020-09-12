Monongalia remains in red; School Alert Map released for Sept. 12

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Education has updated their weekly color-coded re-entry map Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

According to the School Alert System map as of 5 p.m., Monongalia County is the only county to be red. All counties in the red must move to remote learning and no extracurricular competitions or practices are permitted.

Yesterday during his press briefing, Gov. Jim Justice said counties who go into the orange zone of the County Alert System will not be able to have in-person school.

Counties that have moved to Orange include Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Monroe and Putnam according to the latest map. Counties in orange will be required to activate remote learning on Monday. Extracurricular practices are limited to conditioning only and sport-specific practicing is not permitted. Marching band activities must be limited to outdoors only

Counties in the yellow and green will continue with in-person classes. Extracurricular practices and competitions are also allowed.

The county color announced each Saturday at 5 p.m. will be in effect until the following Saturday at the same time. The only exception is if a county turns red during the week. That change would be made immediately to the WVDE map because all in-person instruction and extracurricular and athletic activities would be suspended.