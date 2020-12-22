1 northbound lane to be closed on I-79 in Monongalia County Wednesday morning

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways is advising motorists that there will be a Lane Closure on Interstate I-79 from mile marker 157 to mile marker 159 beginning Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 6-11 a.m.

According to officials, the purpose of the Lane Closure is for road repair. Work will be performed on I-79 Northbound.

The Northbound will have one lane open during this time. A Lane Closure will be in place for Day-Time Operations Only.

If you are traveling through this area, be prepared to plan ahead and allow additional time for your commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.