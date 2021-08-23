$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Morgantown

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A million dollar Powerball ticket has been sold in Morgantown.

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased on North Point Marion Road in Morgantown, W.Va. at the Cottrell’s Country Store. The ticket matched all five numbers but not the Power Ball. The Powerplay option was not purchased, according to release.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call West Virginia Lottery at (304) 588-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

According to release, Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were 35, 36, 51, 55, 61, 66. The Power Ball was 26. Players are encouraged to check their tickets since there are nine ways to win.

Powerball tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Powerplay option that can increase your prize two-10 times.

