MAIDSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One patient was transported on Saturday after a rollover crash involving a side-by-side in Maidsville, Monongalia County 911 center officials confirm.

The call for the Holbert Lane crash came in at around 2:40 p.m.

Officials at the 911 center could not confirm the age or gender of the patient, or the condition the patient was in. The patient was transported by Mon EMS, 911 officials said they believe they went to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The West Virginia State Police are investigating the crash, officials at the 911 center said.

12 News called the West Virginia State Police, but was told that officials at the dispatch center did not have any information they could share at the time.

12 News will share any updates as they are confirmed.