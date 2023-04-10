MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 79 caused traffic to be backed up to Interstate 68 Monday afternoon.

According to the Monongalia County 911 communications center, no one was injured in the crash that happened on I-79 Southbound just south of the Goshen Road exit Monday afternoon. However, traffic was backed up to the I-68 split, which is about four miles.

Traffic is also at a near stand-still on the Goshen Road exit at mile marker 146, according to West Virginia 511.

The Clinton District and Triune-Hallack volunteer fire departments responded to the crash, which is being investigated by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, according to Monongalia County 911.