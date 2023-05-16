MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 11th annual West Virginia Bioscience Summit took place at the former Mylan manufacturing facility, which is now known as the WVU Innovation Corporation, on May 15 and 16.

Tuesday’s event showcased entrepreneurs, researchers and companies that are working in the bioscience and life science industry.

Bryan Brown, WV Bioscience Association, Executive Director, told a 12 News reporter that a lot of groundwork has been laid over the past 20 to 30 years that has been putting pieces in place to build the life science industry in WV. An example he gave would be the programming that West Virginia University had put in place over the last ten years, which is used to incentivize translational research to improve programs in helping entrepreneurs.

These kinds of seeds that have been planted are now sprouting and bearing fruit. Brown mentioned that they are seeing the results of those efforts that have taken place over several decades, and that is what he hopes everyone took away from the summit.

Events and speakers for the event included:

Opening remarks – Bryan Brown, Executive Director, BioWV

Welcome from WVU – Tom Takubo DO, FCCP, Executive Vice President, Provider Relations, WVU Medicine

WVU Innovation Corporation – Past Use, Current Status, and Future Plans Stacey Armstrong, President, WVU Innovation Corporation Erica Steratore, Assistant Vice President Justin Bevere, Director of Business Development Tyrone Lam, COO, GATC Health Corporation

View from the top – Patrick Plues, Vice President, State Government Affairs, Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO)

WV SBIR/STTR Award Growth and Success Mary Hott, WV Small Business Development Center In-Tech Program Erienne Olesh, WVU Office of Student and Faculty Innovation Lori Hazlehurst, Ph.D., President, Modulation Therapeutics Stephen J. Valentine, Ph.D., CEO, Invibragen, Inc.

UNDBIO Mr. Yongsoo Jun, Chairman, UNDBIO Soma Sekhar Penumajji, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Operating Officer William Petros, Dean, WVU School of Pharmacy

How West Virginia’s Game-Changing Innovation, Advocacy, and Policy Leadership is Advancing Science and Patient Care across the Nation Rochelle Goodwin, WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute Ali Rezai, WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute Dana Richter, General Counsel and Senior Health Policy Advisor, Office of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito George Manahan, WV Parkinson’s Support Network



After all of the speakers finished, everyone got to tour the WVU Innovation Corporation Facility.

When asked why it is important for everyone to get together for this Summit, Brown said, “West Virginia really is on the upswing for biopharmaceutical growth and for life science industry growth, here in the state. So it’s important for those that are working in the industry to talk with one another, to network, to know what the other is doing, because everybody may have the opportunity to share information, to share work product, to make the industry stronger as we move forward.”

If you missed it this year, the West Virginia Bioscience Summit will return again next year, but it will be in Huntington, as the Association is partnering with Marshall University. You can find more information here once things are updated for next year’s event.