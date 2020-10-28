12 News Exclusive: 11 Westover police officers call for the removal of one of their own; investigation under way

WESTOVER, W.Va. – 12 News has been following the situation surrounding the Westover Police Department since a federal civil rights lawsuit was filed earlier this year against the city, the department, its chief at the time and two officers.

Since that suit, which involved an incident that was caught on an officer’s bodycam, was filed, one of the officers involved has been placed on administrative leave, and the chief at the time, Richard Panico, resigned. There have also been calls from citizens and members of city council to re-evaluate the city’s bodycam policy.

The story has taken another turn this week, as 12 News obtained a copy of a letter, signed by 11 Westover police officers, that calls for the removal of a fellow officer, based on a list of 17 alleged violations by the officer, including threats against other officers and sexual and racial misconduct.



In a statement, Westover Mayor Dave Johnson said the city is cooperating with the Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney regarding an investigation of potential criminal misconduct mentioned in the letter.

In an exclusive interview with 12 News, former chief Richard Panico stated that some of the issues mentioned in the letter led him to step down in September.

former Westover Police Chief Richard Panico

“I felt that I wasn’t effective because I couldn’t discipline a police officer that I felt that was basically doing egregious things as a police officer. And, I also felt that there were two police departments operating. There was one working for the administration and one working for me,” Panico told 12 News.

The statement released by Johnson also announced former West Virginia State Trooper Joseph Adams as Westover’s new police chief. After Panico’s departure, John Morgan served as interim police chief.

Other records obtained by 12 News confirm that the officer referenced in the letter is on paid administrative leave as of last Friday.

12 News will have continuing coverage of this developing story.