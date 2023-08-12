MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Pantry Plus More held a Back to School Bash with a substantial turn out at the Mon County Community Center on Saturday.

People were in line for the Bash as early as 7 a.m. as more than 1,200 individuals had preregistered to receive free school supplies. Doors didn’t open until 10 a.m., creating a massive line that doubled itself in front of the building.

Image of the line in front of the Mon County Community Center. (WBOY photo)

The annual Pantry Plus More event nearly doubled its size of attendees from last year.

12 News spoke with board member of Pantry Plus More and chair of the Back to School Bash, Amanda Bolyard, on the importance of offering events like this for the community.

“Our hope here is that with kids being excited to go to school and they have what their peers have, and they have nice backpacks is that they’ll really be focused on learning and not of what they don’t have,” Bolyard said.

Event preregistration consisted of student’s guardians filling out a form to help better estimate the needs of the next Back to School Bash, with no mention of income required as Bolyard said, “It’s important for us to have people come who are in need whether a statistic warrants it or not.”

Back-to-school supplies like backpacks, notebooks, markers, pencils, hygiene products and a plethora of other options were available for students once doors opened. Local community organizations like the Morgantown Public Library and Mon County Health Department also set up tables to allow parents and students free resources that would conduct with the school year.

12 News also spoke with Eastwood Elementary School first-grade teacher Mary Beth Selby, alongside a volunteer coordinator for Pantry Plus More, on how events like this help students succeed during the school year.

“I have kids that are excited to show off their new backpacks and they want to use their paper and they want to use their notebooks. I say, ‘it’s time to start writing’ and they’re like, ‘I have a notebook that I can’t wait to write a story in.’ So, I see such a positive impact that this has, and it gives me chills every time I talk about it because I’m so passionate about education and learning and seeing the kids excited to come in,” Selby said.

Students return to schools in Monongalia County on August 22, 2023.