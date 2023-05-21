Raising the Last Flag

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — To commemorate the twelfth annual Gene Vance Jr. Day, the city of Morgantown raised the last American flag flown at U.S. Special Forces Headquarters Camp Vance.

The ceremony took place at the Mon County Courthouse Plaza at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Families and fellow veterans were in attendance to honor not only Gene Vance Jr., but every individual who has made a sacrifice for our nation.

Members of the Color Guard salute during wreath-laying ceremony

SFG (A) 2LT Michael Reffit initiated the ceremony with welcomes and introductions, followed by a proclamation and address from Jennifer Selin, mayor of Morgantown. Lieutenant Colonel Bob Luther introduced the historic flag ceremony while Ana Vergara sang the National Anthem and members of the Color Guard raised the flag.

After the ceremony, country music singer Cody Clayton Eagle sang a song in honor of the military and military families. A prayer was then delivered by Major Justin Elliot, followed by the laying of the wreath by Regent Joan Gibson.

West Virginia Patriot Guard Riders

Greetings and proclamations were all announced on behalf of Governor Jim Justice, Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Senator Joe Manchin with comments made by WVU’s Director of Local Government Relations, Ron Justice, Chief of Morgantown Police, Eric Powell, and West Virginia’s Patriot Ride Guard Captain, Doug Geary.

The Last Flag hanging in Morgantown

“This is Gene Vance Day here in Morgantown and it’s important to keep his memory alive. He sacrificed the ultimate sacrifice 21 years ago and it’s important to remember that and honor that and just keep his memory alive,” Lieutenant Colonel Bob Luther said.